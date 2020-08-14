Stock Market

VIDEO: Follow-on Selling and New Leaders | Cabot Weekly Review

August 14, 2020| by
Add Comment


In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo discusses the follow-on selling in the leaders this week that included a batch of abnormal action. Because of that, Mike’s pared back in Cabot Growth Investor, though he’s not getting overly cautious–most of the market’s evidence is still bullish, and most likely this is a well-deserved rest/correction in stocks that have had big moves. As usual, Mike relays a bunch of points and talks about some new leaders that continue to act well despite the crosscurrrents. Stocks mentioned include TSM, PINS, LPSN, FSLR, PENN, DKNG, IRTC, ROKU, and ESTC.

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.
Michael Cintolo

Your Guide to Winning Growth Stocks

Michael Cintolo is a growth stock and market timing expert. His Cabot Growth Investor, with its legendary Model Portfolio, is recommended for all investors seeking to grow their wealth.

Learn More

Comments

Tell Us What You Think

You must be logged in to post a comment.