VIDEO: Follow-on Selling and New Leaders | Cabot Weekly Review
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo discusses the follow-on selling in the leaders this week that included a batch of abnormal action. Because of that, Mike’s pared back in Cabot Growth Investor, though he’s not getting overly cautious–most of the market’s evidence is still bullish, and most likely this is a well-deserved rest/correction in stocks that have had big moves. As usual, Mike relays a bunch of points and talks about some new leaders that continue to act well despite the crosscurrrents. Stocks mentioned include TSM, PINS, LPSN, FSLR, PENN, DKNG, IRTC, ROKU, and ESTC.
