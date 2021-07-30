VIDEO: Go Slow and Pick Your Spots | Cabot Weekly Review
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about how he’s still advising clients to go slow and pick their spots, but he’s also seeing more and more to like among growth stocks — more setups, more bullish “markers” and, recently, a few earnings-induced breakouts. The buyers still have a lot to prove, but he’s aiming to increase his line if more breakouts occur. Stocks mentioned include HZNP, WING, CMG, DXCM, TEAM, SNAP, ALGN, DT and LULU.
