Stock Market

VIDEO: Go Slow and Raise Stops | Cabot Weekly Review

May 14, 2021
Add Comment

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about the still-soggy environment, with growth stocks remaining in corrections while more of the broad market has come under some pressure. Big picture, Mike very much expects another sustained run (or two) down the road, but for now he’s cautious and suggests going slow and raising stops even in the resilient cyclical areas. Stock mentioned include KBR, YETI, HUBS, BOOT, MTDR, VALE, SUM and MLM.

