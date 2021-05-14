VIDEO: Go Slow and Raise Stops | Cabot Weekly Review
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about the still-soggy environment, with growth stocks remaining in corrections while more of the broad market has come under some pressure. Big picture, Mike very much expects another sustained run (or two) down the road, but for now he’s cautious and suggests going slow and raising stops even in the resilient cyclical areas. Stock mentioned include KBR, YETI, HUBS, BOOT, MTDR, VALE, SUM and MLM.
Get It While It’s Hot!
Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:
Your Guide to Winning Growth Stocks
Michael Cintolo is a growth stock and market timing expert. His Cabot Growth Investor, with its legendary Model Portfolio, is recommended for all investors seeking to grow their wealth.Learn More