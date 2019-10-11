VIDEO: Good Market Setup | Cabot Weekly Review
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo, chief analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader, discusses the market’s wild, news-driven action of the past week, from which he comes away with two main thoughts—first, that the sideways trend is still in effect, but second, that he really likes the market’s setup here given the multi-month correction and consolidation phase. He shares many of his favorite stocks that look ready to get going, but he’s still waiting to see a change in the market’s character before diving in with both feet
Your Guide to Winning Growth Stocks
Michael Cintolo is a growth stock and market timing expert. His Cabot Growth Investor, with its legendary Model Portfolio, is recommended for all investors seeking to grow their wealth.Learn More