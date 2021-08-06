VIDEO: Gradual Improvement Among Growth Stocks | Cabot Weekly Review
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo is still seeing the same thing: The market itself is choppy and challenging, with incessant rotation and crosscurrents, but he’s still seeing a gradual improvement among growth stocks, with more names popping to new highs. If some upside follow through comes, it could be time to get heavily invested, but for the time being he continues to pick his spots and go slow.
