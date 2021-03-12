VIDEO: Growth Still in a Correction | Cabot Weekly Review
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo says “up is good” when it comes to the rally this week, but not much has changed with his thoughts—most of the market is OK, but growth is still in a correction until proven otherwise. He’s open to anything, though, and goes through (in some detail) many growth names that could be ready to go if the Nasdaq can truly kick into gear. Stocks mentioned include W, AMAT, NARI, SHAK, DT, DKNG, UBER, and LYFT.
