VIDEO: Healthy Market | Cabot Weekly Review
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo, chief analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader, sees a still-healthy (though not robust) overall market, but some bifurcation among growth stocks—some names that have had huge runs are flashing some yellow lights, while many “fresher” names are acting peppy. Mike reviews all his indicators and some of his favorite setups as we head into the second half of 2019.
Your Guide to Winning Growth Stocks
Michael Cintolo is a growth stock and market timing expert. His Cabot Growth Investor, with its legendary Model Portfolio, is recommended for all investors seeking to grow their wealth.Learn More