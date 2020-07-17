Stock Market

VIDEO: Many Growth Stocks Down after Big Run | Cabot Weekly Review

July 17, 2020
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo discusses this week’s growth stock wobbles — while he’s still bullish overall, he’s up for some pruning given the recent runs and what history shows, though he also emphasizes the rubber-meets-the-road evidence remains solid. As always, he runs through some favored names, including many that are in the process of testing their 10-week lines. Stocks mentioned include PYPL, ZS, OLLI, BAND, SGEN, PCRX, RDFN, and LULU.

