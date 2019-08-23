VIDEO: Market-Moving Events | Cabot Weekly Review
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo, chief analyst of Cabot Top Ten Trader and Cabot Growth Investor, shares his latest thoughts on the state of the market after Friday’s numerous market-moving events. He’s still cautious, holding a good chunk of cash, but is also remaining flexible, as the market has been doing more chopping than trending in recent weeks. The good news is, despite the horrid headlines, there are still many stocks holding up well, so Mike’s continuing to hone his watch list and shares with you some of his top ideas. Stocks discussed include: VEEV, PAGS, TGT, IPHI, PINS, BX, DCM, PODD
