VIDEO: A Tricky Week – Evidence Remains Positive | Cabot Weekly Review
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about the market’s tricky week, which featured plenty of news-driven moves and rotation. A majority of the evidence remains positive, so he’s still thinking the path of least resistance remains up, but he wants to see more stocks build on their rallies to extend his line. In the meantime, he does see some solid setups developing and relays a bunch of his favorites. Stocks mentioned include: IPHI, LVGO, NFLX, COUP, RNG, TW, AMD, and NVDA.
