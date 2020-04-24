Stock Market

VIDEO: Market Optimism and Leading Stocks in Multiple Sectors | Cabot Weekly Review

April 24, 2020
Add Comment


In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo remains optimistic about the market and leading stocks, most of which have suffered some wobbles but they’ve avoided any abnormal selling to this point. As usual, he dives into a couple of sectors he’s interested in and a batch of leading stocks (with all different setups) that he’s high on. Stocks mentioned include: IPHI, LVGO, NFLX, COUP, RNG, TW, AMD, and NVDA.

