VIDEO: Market’s Latest Tumble | Cabot Weekly Review
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo, chief analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader, discusses his cautious stance due to the market’s latest tumble, and identifies what he’s looking for going forward to begin putting money back to work. In the meantime, he’s honing his list of potential leaders of the next advance, including a few of this year’s winning cloud stocks that may be bottoming out.
Stocks mentioned include: NOW, COUP, OKTA, PODD, PDD, SE, SHAK, TER, DOCU
Your Guide to Winning Growth Stocks
