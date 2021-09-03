 VIDEO: More Growth Indexes and Funds Are Perking Up | Cabot Weekly Review - Cabot Wealth Network

Stock Market

VIDEO: More Growth Indexes and Funds Are Perking Up | Cabot Weekly Review

September 3, 2021| by
Add Comment

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about the slow, steady improvement in the evidence he’s been seeing–more growth indexes and funds are perking up, more are showing solid upside follow through and more are setting up. That said, we’re still seeing plenty of potholes out there, so it’s important to buy on dips and go slow, but Mike’s watch list continues to increase as we plow into September.

