VIDEO: Most of the Evidence is Bullish | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo discusses the late-week market selling–he has his eyes open, and short-term, such sharp drops usually lead to some reverberations. But at this point, most of the evidence is bullish, and many growth stocks are in reasonable, good-looking three- to five-week consolidations. Stocks discussed include: PTON, SGEN, IPHI, WING, FIVN, NET, TDOC, W, and DDOG.

