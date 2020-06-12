VIDEO: Most of the Evidence is Bullish | Cabot Weekly Review
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo discusses the late-week market selling–he has his eyes open, and short-term, such sharp drops usually lead to some reverberations. But at this point, most of the evidence is bullish, and many growth stocks are in reasonable, good-looking three- to five-week consolidations. Stocks discussed include: PTON, SGEN, IPHI, WING, FIVN, NET, TDOC, W, and DDOG.
