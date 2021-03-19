VIDEO: Much of the Broad Market is Trending Up | Cabot Weekly Review
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo is still in the same stance as he has been for the past couple of weeks — despite the ups and downs, growth is still generally in a correction, while much of the broad market is still trending up (though is extended to the upside a bit). Mike’s biggest thought is that, right now, making money has become difficult as stocks chop around, so it’s best to keep things light and wait patiently for big investors to start a new accumulation phase. Stocks mentioned include W, ABNB, YETI, FDX, FB, CURLF, FANG, SLQT, and LGIH.
