VIDEO: Next Few Days Are Key | Cabot Weekly Review
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo discusses the wild action among the market and growth stocks. Overall, he’s optimistic and thinks the market will have a good run in the months ahead, but the trick is near-term timing given the crosscurrents, volatility and rotation. Bottom line, the next few days will be key, and if things go well, there should be a lot of leaders to sink your teeth into. Stocks mentioned include AAXN, PLAN, HALO, SWAV, EXAS, ASML, MRVL, UPWK, and GM.
Get It While It’s Hot!
Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:
Your Guide to Winning Growth Stocks
Michael Cintolo is a growth stock and market timing expert. His Cabot Growth Investor, with its legendary Model Portfolio, is recommended for all investors seeking to grow their wealth.Learn More