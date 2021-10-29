VIDEO: Normal Volatility in the Market | Cabot Weekly Review
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo discusses the market’s ups and downs this week, believing they to be normal volatility after such a promising three-week run. He’s careful not to get too far over his skis given that many stocks still have yet to report earnings, but he definitely likes what he sees and is remaining mostly bullish.
