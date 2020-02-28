VIDEO: One for the History Books | Cabot Weekly Review
This week will go into the history books, as the market effectively crashed over a five-day period. Mike Cintolo goes in depth of what to do, what he’s looking at, some scenarios going forward and, most important, reviews a bunch of growth names that are showing great resilience in the market—the longer they hold up, the better the chance they will see more upside when the market finds its footing.
