VIDEO: Overall Positive Evidence in Indexes and Stocks | Cabot Weekly Review
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about his overall bullish view of the market due to the overall positive evidence among the major indexes and leading stocks. That said, he’s still being discerning on the buy side given the fact many stocks are extended and sentiment has become complacent, but he’s still finding a good amount of stocks that are either set up here or could be on any minor weakness. Stocks mentioned include AAXN, SPOT, PYPL, Z, SNOW, SONO, FUBO, FTCH, and PINS.
Get It While It’s Hot!
Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:
Your Guide to Winning Growth Stocks
Michael Cintolo is a growth stock and market timing expert. His Cabot Growth Investor, with its legendary Model Portfolio, is recommended for all investors seeking to grow their wealth.Learn More