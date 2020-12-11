Stock Market

VIDEO: Overall Positive Evidence in Indexes and Stocks | Cabot Weekly Review

December 11, 2020| by
Add Comment

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about his overall bullish view of the market due to the overall positive evidence among the major indexes and leading stocks. That said, he’s still being discerning on the buy side given the fact many stocks are extended and sentiment has become complacent, but he’s still finding a good amount of stocks that are either set up here or could be on any minor weakness. Stocks mentioned include AAXN, SPOT, PYPL, Z, SNOW, SONO, FUBO, FTCH, and PINS.

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.
Michael Cintolo

Your Guide to Winning Growth Stocks

Michael Cintolo is a growth stock and market timing expert. His Cabot Growth Investor, with its legendary Model Portfolio, is recommended for all investors seeking to grow their wealth.

Learn More

Comments

Tell Us What You Think

You must be logged in to post a comment.