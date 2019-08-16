VIDEO: Patience is Advised | Cabot Weekly Review
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo (speaking from the Cabot Wealth Summit!), chief analyst of Cabot Top Ten Trader and Cabot Growth Investor, gives you his quick and dirty take on the overall market and many stocks that look like they want to head higher—if the indexes can kick into gear. It’s still a bull market but Mike’s advising patience and playing some defense until the bulls retake control. Stocks mentioned include MTZ, ROKU, PODD, NVCR, CVNA, EHTH, IPHI, LSCC, PAGS.
