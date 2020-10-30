VIDEO: Playing it Safe | Cabot Weekly Review
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo discusses the market’s turn for the worse during the past three weeks–most breakouts that came in September and October have vanished, as has the intermediate-term green light from the market as a whole. Thus, Mike’s been raising cash, though he continues to build a watch list of resilient names; most likely, this is a continued consolidation of the huge March-August run, but until the buyers step up, he’s playing it safe. Stocks mentioned include BILL, BABA, JD, PDD, ZEN, NET, NVCR, EXAS, ROKU, and SPLK.
Get It While It’s Hot!
Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:
Your Guide to Winning Growth Stocks
Michael Cintolo is a growth stock and market timing expert. His Cabot Growth Investor, with its legendary Model Portfolio, is recommended for all investors seeking to grow their wealth.Learn More