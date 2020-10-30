Stock Market

VIDEO: Playing it Safe | Cabot Weekly Review

October 30, 2020| by
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo discusses the market’s turn for the worse during the past three weeks–most breakouts that came in September and October have vanished, as has the intermediate-term green light from the market as a whole. Thus, Mike’s been raising cash, though he continues to build a watch list of resilient names; most likely, this is a continued consolidation of the huge March-August run, but until the buyers step up, he’s playing it safe. Stocks mentioned include BILL, BABA, JD, PDD, ZEN, NET, NVCR, EXAS, ROKU, and SPLK.

