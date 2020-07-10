VIDEO: Positive Vibes and Lagging Action | Cabot Weekly Review
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo discusses the continued positive vibes from leading stocks and the Nasdaq … as well as the lagging action from the broad market (including one way he likes to determine if the weakness is spreading). Overall, he remains bullish (about 90% invested) and runs through some stocks and sectors that are recently finding buyers and could be just starting their runs. Stocks mentioned include BILL, BABA, SPOT, JD, BILI, GO, BJ, and LULU.
