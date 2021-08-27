 VIDEO: Recent Rebound in Growth Stocks | Cabot Weekly Review - Cabot Wealth Network

VIDEO: Recent Rebound in Growth Stocks | Cabot Weekly Review

August 27, 2021| by
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo discusses the recent rebound in growth stocks and the market, which he deems the 5th successful test since February; ideally, that’s enough to have worn/scared out the weak hands for a more persistent, less choppy advance going forward. Still, Mike wants to see it before changing his game plan, which remains focused on picking your stocks carefully and buying on dips and/or starting with small positions.

