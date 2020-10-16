VIDEO: The Market’s Ups and Downs | Cabot Weekly Review
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo discusses the market’s ups and downs this week, which haven’t changed his overall optimism–he’s not flooring the accelerator, but has continued to put some money to work as opportunities arise. Indeed, the current pullback could offer up a lot of setups if it continues, though Mike’s half-expecting some shenanigans given earnings season and the election are approaching. Stocks mentioned include MRVL, PENN, NET, BILL, BYND, TSM, PLAN, AVLR, NFLX, and SPOT.
