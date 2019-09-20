VIDEO: Refreshingly Quiet Market Action | Cabot Weekly Review
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo, chief analyst of Cabot Top Ten Trader and Cabot Growth Investor, discusses the refreshingly quiet market action this week, which he takes as a positive given some of the worrisome headlines and developments over the past few days. Overall, for the market, most of the evidence is positive, though individual stocks are trickier, so he’s going slow and being choosy on the buy side. As usual, Mike reviews some of his favorites, including a handful of potential new leaders should the broad market’s strength continue. Stocks mentioned include: TDOC, ESTC, FND, SNAP, PLAN, COUP, PDD, SHAK, RH, PODD, NVCR.
