VIDEO: Remaining Patient and Cautious | Cabot Weekly Review

March 6, 2020
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo is staying cautious and patient as the market is having trouble getting off its knees. That said, the “good” news about this decline (including Friday’s mini-retest of the week-ago lows) is that it makes it easier to see which stocks are holding up best, and Mike dives into many names (and a couple of sectors) worth watching—or, if you’re aggressive, nibbling on.

