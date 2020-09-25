VIDEO: Resilient Names While Waiting for the Bulls | Cabot Weekly Review
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo remains in a cautious stance as few stocks are making a ton of headway and as the market’s intermediate-term trend has turned down. There’s still some good news, including many resilient names, so he’s OK with a little nibbling here, but the main goal remains patience as we wait for the bulls to retake control. Stocks mentioned include SE, SGEN, SQ, PYPL, QCOM, ROKU, NVCR, and MRVL.
