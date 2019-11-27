VIDEO: Some Answers to Common Questions | Cabot Weekly Review
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo, Chief Analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader, talks about his bullish outlook and answers a couple of common questions he’s getting these days—as well as highlighting a few setups (including a couple of recent IPOs) he’s keeping a close eye on. Have a great long weekend!
