Stock Market

VIDEO: Some Stocks at Good Entry Points | Cabot Weekly Review

January 15, 2021| by
Add Comment

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about his bullish stance, but he’s also seeing few stocks at good entry points and also a bit of churning among some leading stocks. He’s not changing his overall stance, but he’s focusing more on managing what he has rather than doing much new buying at the moment, though he does review many stocks that could emerge as high-odds buys on dips should things cool off a bit in the next week or two. Stocks mentioned include SNAP, NET, SPOT, FTCH, ZS, GS, X, GM, PYPL, and GH.

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.
Michael Cintolo

Your Guide to Winning Growth Stocks

Michael Cintolo is a growth stock and market timing expert. His Cabot Growth Investor, with its legendary Model Portfolio, is recommended for all investors seeking to grow their wealth.

Learn More

Comments

Tell Us What You Think

You must be logged in to post a comment.