Stock Market

VIDEO: Spread New Investments Around | Cabot Weekly Review

June 4, 2021| by
Add Comment

In this week’s video, Tyler Laundon talks about how the market for growth stocks is looking much better over the last three weeks. He suggests investors continue to spread new investments around in a variety of thematic arenas given the likelihood for choppy market action to persist into the spring. He goes over 11 names that look interesting now. Stocks mentioned include WHD, CRWD, EAR, FSR, ABNB, SPT, BSY, KRNT, DAVA, RVLV, LOVE.

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.
Tyler Laundon

Stocks That Can Make You RICH

Tyler Laundon is chief analyst of Cabot Small-Cap Confidential and Cabot Early Opportunities. The circulation of Small-Cap Confidential is strictly limited because the undiscovered stocks with sky-high-potential that Tyler recommends are often low-priced and thinly traded. Don’t share these recommendations!

Learn More

Comments

Tell Us What You Think

You must be logged in to post a comment.