Stock Market VIDEO: Stay Defensive | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo, chief analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader, talks about his continued defensive stance, but also details a couple of secondary indicators that are looking better, shares a couple of stocks that actually look ready to go (if the market turns around) and talks about one simple chart method you can use these days to see what growth stocks are showing resilience. Happy Thanksgiving!

