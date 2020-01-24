VIDEO: Still Bullish — and Watchful | Cabot Weekly Review
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo says the environment hasn’t changed — the price, volume and trend evidence for the indexes and leading stocks look great, but there remain many yellow flags that indicate the risk of a sharp pullback or prolonged consolidation is elevated. Mike’s still bullish overall and is holding most of his winners, but he’s also keeping his feet on the ground and seeing how earnings season treats the market’s leaders.