VIDEO: Still Bullish—but Keep Your Feet on the Ground | Cabot Weekly Review
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo discusses the super-strong bull market and his thoughts going forward—there continue to be some near-term yellow flags, so it’s important to keep your feet on the ground, but there remain a ton of stocks acting well and, impressively, many that only recently emerged to new highs. As usual, he presents a broad list of names that could be actionable, especially if the market finally takes a breather.