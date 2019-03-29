Stock Market VIDEO: Stocks that Are Setting Up Well | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo, chief analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader, discusses the mixed market outlook — short-term, it remains a bit of a coin flip, so he’s taking things on a stock-by-stock basis, but longer-term, he remains very bullish as very little abnormal action has appeared. Besides highlighting some setups, Mike also hands out a bit of education surrounding handling a good winner and also how to view sharp shakeouts in some glamour names.

