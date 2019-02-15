Stock Market

Video: Stocks to Buy | Cabot Weekly Review

February 15, 2019|by
Add Comment

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo, chief analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader, discusses the continuing market uptrend, though isn’t complacent when it comes to a couple of worries (some resistance, many stocks extended from good entry points, etc.). The key now is to focus on some real leaders either on fresh breakouts or on shakeouts going forward—Mike highlights a handful of these potential buys, including a few recent IPOs that could provide new leadership.

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Sign up now:

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Wall Street’s Best Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.
Michael Cintolo

Your Guide to Winning Growth Stocks

Michael Cintolo is a growth stock and market timing expert. His Cabot Growth Investor, with its legendary Model Portfolio, is recommended for all investors seeking to grow their wealth.

Learn More

Comments

Tell Us What You Think

You must be logged in to post a comment.