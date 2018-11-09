Stock Market VIDEO: Stocks with Nice Bases | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Paul Goodwin, chief analyst of Cabot Emerging Markets Investor, talks about the November bounce that has followed the October flop of the markets. While the rally is welcome, it’s still not enough to create a decisively positive condition in the markets. Cabot’s market timing indicators are still medium- and long-term negative, and will remain so until the major indexes can get decisively back atop their moving averages. So it’s still a time for holding a heavy cash position and keeping new buying at a minimum. Paul points out a few stocks that have created nice bases and a couple that have broken out to the upside and might be considered for small buying if you have plenty of cash on the sidelines.

Get It While It’s Hot! Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Sign up now:

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Wall Street’s Best Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.