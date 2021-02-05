Stock Market

VIDEO: Super-Strong Snapback by the Market | Cabot Weekly Review

February 5, 2021|
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about the super-strong snapback by the market — while the action doesn’t completely erase last week’s yellow flags, it’s certainly encouraging, and the growing number of positive earnings gaps bodes well. Stocks mentioned include BILL, CRWD, ZS, ALGN, PYPL, ATVI, AVLR, PLAN, and UBER.

