VIDEO: Surviving the Crash | Cabot Weekly Review

March 13, 2020
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo shares all his thoughts on the market’s historic crash, including some scenarios that are possible going forward and answering some of the most common questions he’s getting right now. Plus, while he remains defensive, he’s always keeping a running tally of resilient stocks, many of which he reviews in detail.

