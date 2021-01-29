Stock Market

VIDEO: Suspicious Selling in the Market | Cabot Weekly Review

January 29, 2021| by
Add Comment

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo discusses the wild action this week–he’s seen some suspicious (and a little abnormal) selling, but he’s also seen a lot of stocks find support at key levels so far. In response, he’s paring back, but he’s keeping his watch list fresh should the market stabilize in the days to come. Stocks mentioned include GS, HALO, GH, ONEM, CLF, FTCH, PINS, PENN and DKNG.

