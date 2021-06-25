Stock Market VIDEO: The Market Remains Tricky | Cabot Weekly Review

First off, a note—because next week spills into the July 4 holiday, we’re going to take it off when it comes to the video—so your next Cabot Weekly Review will be recorded July 9. Thanks and have a great start to your summer!

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo discusses the market’s very good week, though the environment remains tricky and challenging. He’s seeing more names to sink his teeth into (especially on pullbacks), but he still thinks going slow and taking it step by step is the best way to go.