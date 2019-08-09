Stock Market

VIDEO: The Market's Crazy Action | Cabot Weekly Review

August 9, 2019|by
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo, chief analyst of Cabot Top Ten Trader and Cabot Growth Investor, dives into the market’s crazy action and lets you know just what he’s keying on. The good news is that he’s seeing a ton of resilient names, including a bunch of recent earnings winners, and he gives you his thoughts on these names that want to go higher whenever the bulls retake control. Stocks mentioned include: GH, CVNA, SEDG, ROKU, COUP, SNAP, PODD, PINS, PCTY, EW, TREX

