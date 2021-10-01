VIDEO: The Market’s Developing Correction | Cabot Weekly Review
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about all the market’s developing correction — no, it’s not 2008, and yes, there are still many stocks holding well (he reviews many potential leaders of the next upmove), but the selling is broadening and the major indexes are in intermediate-term downtrends, both of which argue for a cautious stance.
