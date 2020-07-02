VIDEO: The Market’s Positive Stance | Cabot Weekly Review
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo discusses the market’s continued positive stance, which argues for a heavily invested position. However, he also repeats his call to keep your feet on the ground, possibly taking partial profits in stocks that have had huge runs and not chasing speculative names higher. The good news is there are plenty of solid leaders that look good here or on their next pullback. Stocks mentioned include SPOT, DOCU, ASML, TSM, LULU, MRVL, and BX.
