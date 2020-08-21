Stock Market

VIDEO: The Market’s Record-Setting Recovery | Cabot Weekly Review

August 21, 2020
In today’s Cabot Weekly Review small cap and early-stage stock analyst Tyler Laundon discusses the speed of the market’s record-setting recovery and poses the question – will market recoveries happen more quickly in the future? He highlights technology as one of the reasons for the quick rebound and discusses six software stocks that could be of interest to growth-oriented investors. Stocks discussed include: QTWO, APPF, DDOG, CDLX, DSGX, NET.

Tyler Laundon

