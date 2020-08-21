VIDEO: The Market’s Record-Setting Recovery | Cabot Weekly Review
In today’s Cabot Weekly Review small cap and early-stage stock analyst Tyler Laundon discusses the speed of the market’s record-setting recovery and poses the question – will market recoveries happen more quickly in the future? He highlights technology as one of the reasons for the quick rebound and discusses six software stocks that could be of interest to growth-oriented investors. Stocks discussed include: QTWO, APPF, DDOG, CDLX, DSGX, NET.
Get It While It’s Hot!
Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:
Stocks That Can Make You RICH
Tyler Laundon is chief analyst of Cabot Small-Cap Confidential. The circulation of Small-Cap Confidential is strictly limited because the undiscovered stocks with sky-high-potential that Tyler recommends are often low-priced and thinly traded. Don’t share these recommendations!Learn More