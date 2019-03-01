Stock Market

Video: The Very Bullish Outlook | Cabot Weekly Review

March 1, 2019
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo, chief analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader, talks about the very bullish intermediate- and longer-term outlooks for the market and leading stocks, but he also goes into some examples of short-term stalling he’s seeing, as some big investors appear to be taking profits after big moves. It’s totally normal at this point, and in fact, Mike goes over a handful of stocks that are buy candidates — some that are gapping out of bases, and others that could offer opportunities on pullbacks.

