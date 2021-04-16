VIDEO: Three Compelling Software Buys | Cabot Weekly Review

Stock Market

In today’s Weekly Video, small cap analyst Tyler Laundon illustrates how the broad market has put together another encouraging week and he digs into a few ETFs that show pocket of particular strength. Tyler covers some M&A developments in the MedTech space and discusses how recent strength mega-cap tech stocks could portend good things for small and mid cap software stocks. Particular focus is provided on three software names that Tyler thinks are compelling buys right now. Stocks and ETFs discussed: XLF, IHI, TMO, PPD, DHR, RGEN, MSFT, AMZN, GOOG, SPT, ALTR, UPWK.

