VIDEO: Three Compelling Software Buys | Cabot Weekly Review
In today’s Weekly Video, small cap analyst Tyler Laundon illustrates how the broad market has put together another encouraging week and he digs into a few ETFs that show pocket of particular strength. Tyler covers some M&A developments in the MedTech space and discusses how recent strength mega-cap tech stocks could portend good things for small and mid cap software stocks. Particular focus is provided on three software names that Tyler thinks are compelling buys right now. Stocks and ETFs discussed: XLF, IHI, TMO, PPD, DHR, RGEN, MSFT, AMZN, GOOG, SPT, ALTR, UPWK.
Get It While It’s Hot!
Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:
Stocks That Can Make You RICH
Tyler Laundon is chief analyst of Cabot Small-Cap Confidential. The circulation of Small-Cap Confidential is strictly limited because the undiscovered stocks with sky-high-potential that Tyler recommends are often low-priced and thinly traded. Don’t share these recommendations!Learn More