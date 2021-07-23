VIDEO: Three Small and Mid Cap Stocks of Interest Today | Cabot Weekly Review
In this week’s video, Tyler Laundon discusses how the S&P 500 has bounced back to trade near all-time highs after a few weeks of choppy action and a big selloff on Monday. He zeroes in on three small and mid cap stocks that should be of interest to investors today and which offer exposure to different trends, including COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing, sporting goods, and social media management. Tickers mentioned include: MRVI, ASO, SPT, NET, CRWD.
