VIDEO: Topsy-Turvy Market | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo, Chief Analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader, discusses the topsy-turvy market environment. While he’s currently cautious, Mike still sees many setups out there for the major indexes and many stocks and sectors — earnings season will be key, and if all goes well, some upside breakouts could emerge.

