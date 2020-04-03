Stock Market

VIDEO: Workable Low Amidst Covid-19 Crisis | Defensive Investing Stance | Cabot Weekly Review

April 3, 2020
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo discusses the plusses and minuses of the market’s nascent bounce; in general, there’s more to like than not, and he’s still fine with a nibble or two given that we’ve likely hit a workable low. But short-term stuff aside, he’s advising a defensive stance until the trends turn up, while keeping a close eye on the surprising number of stocks that are holding up well.

