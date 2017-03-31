A “Yes, but…” Stock Market | Cabot Weekly Review
In this week’s video, Paul Goodwin, chief analyst of Cabot Emerging Markets Investor, looks at the “yes, but…” market, which is moderately healthy on the surface, but has plenty of warning signs as well. The number of stocks above their 200-day moving averages is a plus, but new 52-week lows haven’t completely dried up. The Nasdaq is on the strongest footing, but it’s still a good idea to moderate your new buying and keep you losers and laggards on short leashes. Paul also looks at a number of stocks with technically strong charts and distinguishes between those that are buyable and those that need more time. Stocks discussed: AMD, MU, NVDA, VALE, WDC, NFLX.
The Best Stocks on the Planet
Paul Goodwin has been a researcher and writer for over 30 years. His Cabot Emerging Markets Investor will show you the vast profit potential of investing in countries whose economies are growing far faster than that of the U.S.Learn More